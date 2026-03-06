Bomb squad called to Mullenix Market parking lot in Port Orchard

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — A bomb squad was called to the parking lot of the Mullenix Market in Port Orchard Thursday night.

The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to a call about a man behaving erratically outside the shop. Deputies found some kind of explosive device inside the 25-year-old’s car.

The Washington State Patrol’s bomb squad was then called to help contain and neutralize the device.

Once the car was safe to search, deputies also found a small amount of methamphetamine.

Deputies say the suspect, a transient from Tacoma, was transported to Saint Michael’s Medical Center for treatment of a serious health issue.

Deputies sent information and evidence to the Kitsap County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for review and a decision on criminal charges.

