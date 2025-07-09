‘Boldness has been increasing:’ Car enthusiasts, police weigh in on recent Auburn street takeover

AUBURN, Wash. — In recent weeks, there have been a few major street takeovers in western Washington.

Over 100 people took over a street in Tacoma and Pierce County deputies arrested four people in the first week of July. During the 4th of July holiday weekend, a group took over an intersection in Auburn where one driver ran over an 18-year-old girl and seriously injured her.

“The boldness has been increasing and we are starting to see people starting to get hurt,” Jim Fuda with Crime Stoppers said.

Fuda says there is legislation in place where we could see more laws cracking down on people who organize these takeovers.

“The police departments have got a task force out now that they are working on to try to curb these things,” Fuda said.

It’s not just police departments and communities growing frustrated with this sort of activity: so are those who have attended a few of them in the past.

“It was really in Kent when they started having all of the shootings down on B Street. That is where I flipped a switch and was like ‘I want nothing to do with this,’” said Tyler, who helped create the online group Clutch Stick Mafia.

Tyler says the purpose of the group was to share content of cars doing donuts and burnouts in a safe environment.

“For most people, it’s just the adrenaline,” Tyler said. “They like to burn some rubber.”

KIRO 7 showed him the video of the most recent takeover down in Auburn. He says his group never had events like it.

“I think it’s just stupid, honestly. I love to burn some tires, do some donuts. But when it’s in a community neighborhood like this, right in the intersection, you’ve got people hanging out the windows, it’s just reckless and careless,” he said.

Even though he acknowledges the dangers these events can pose, he does believe there is a way for people to gather and enjoy high-speed cars in a safe manner.

“We kind of just need more permits to do this in like a private location like a warehouse with some security and barriers. Something safe,” Tyler said.

Auburn Police are still looking for the driver who fled the scene.

If anyone has any information or video of the event, they are urged to reach out to Auburn Police at 253-288-7403.

