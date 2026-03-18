Passenger jumps in to stop bus after driver suffers medical emergency in Greenwood

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says a King County Metro bus driver suffered a medical emergency during his route in Greenwood, causing the bus to collide with multiple cars on Wednesday morning.

At around 11 a.m., a passenger noticed the driver was suffering an emergency and stepped in, grabbing the wheel and pressing the brakes to stop the bus, according to SPD.

In total, the bus collided with seven cars on Greenwood Avenue North between 80th and 85th Streets.

The driver and passenger were both brought to local hospitals as precautionary measures, SPD said.

Police say a Seattle Parks and Recreation worker was taken to the hospital after their truck was damaged in the crash.

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