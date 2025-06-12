Boil water advisory in place for some people Pierce County

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — If you live in Pierce County and get your water from the Ashford Water District or the S & I system of Washington Water Service – avoid drinking your tap water for now.

According to notices from the Washington State Department of Health, there are boil advisories in place for some customers.

S & I’s system experienced pressure loss for 14 of its connections near 99th Street Court Northwest and 98th Street Court Northwest. A note on their website says about 16 homes are impacted.

“We expect to receive sample results from the lab by Saturday, June 14, 2025. We will notify you when you no longer need to boil your water,” the note states.

The advisory was issued Tuesday.

A similar notice was issued to Ashford Water District customers after their system experienced a main break.

A note on their website says that chlorine will sit in the system for three days and will be flushed out over five to seven days. Then, multiple bacteriological samples will be collected and delivered to the lab for testing. The boil advisory will be lifted once the samples are cleared.

