Boeing machinists to vote on new contract Monday

Renton, WA — Boeing machinists have been on strike since September 13, which is roughly 7 weeks. The company lost $6 billion last quarter as a direct result of the strike.

“That’s the only thing Boeing cares about anyways is their profits, right? So that is the only place you can stick it to them is their profits,” Modification Mechanic Jackie Colarusso said.

The company and the International Association of Machinists (IAM) have worked together to come up with a new contract offer that machinists will vote to ratify on Monday. Union representatives have stated that members have reached a point where any other delay in striking a deal could hurt future offers.

KIRO 7 went back to the picket lines outside the Renton facility to ask workers their thoughts on the new offer.

“I hope everything is ok for tomorrow and then we can get back to work soon,” Brian Thatch, who has worked at Boeing for 14 years, said.

Some didn’t want to comment just yet and wait for the vote to take place, but some worry this deal isn’t enough.

“I think this offer is garbage to be honest,” Colarusso said.

But Colrusso worries that because of how long the strike has gone on, some workers will vote yes.

“And I think people are scared because they have been on strike for so long and their funds are low and they have families to take care of,” Colarusso said.

Although it’s been a tumultuous time for workers and Boeing, those on the picket line feel the community has supported them every step of the way.

“It’s super important to a lot of people I know, too,” Colarusso said.

Machinists will vote Monday starting at 7 a.m.

