Boeing machinists vote to end strike by 59%

SEATTLE — After 53 days – the Boeing machinist’s strike is over.

On Monday, more than 26,000 workers voted 59% to accept the latest contract offer.

Jon Holden, President of IAM District 751, made the announcement at Seattle Union Hall.

“You stood strong – this is a victory,” said Holden.

The announcement was met with light applause, along with some booing.

“That was a good decision by our members and now we go back and we rebuild and we repair relationships where we need to,” said Holden.

The contract includes a 38% pay bump over four years, along with a $12,000 ratification bonus.

This vote ends the strike that started September 13th.

The union voted 64% to reject the previous offer.

“That’s a big shift from where we were at a couple weeks ago. There was some improvements to the agreement and members are ready, ready to come back,” said Holden.

Some members said they would vote ‘no’ because the offer didn’t restore pensions and pay was still too low.

Leading up to the vote, Boeing employees said they believed the latest offer would get more support.

Especially after Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg told union members if this deal was rejected, the next offer would not be as good.

“The last vote showed us that a lot of people are ready to go back to work,” said Dash Morley, a machinist.

Employees can return to work as early as Wednesday.

Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg sent a message to all employees regarding the ratified agreement, saying:

Team,

We were pleased to reach a ratified agreement with IAM 751 & W24 tonight.

While the past few months have been difficult for all of us, we are all part of the same team. We will only move forward by listening and working together. There is much work ahead to return to the excellence that made Boeing an iconic company.

This is an important time in our history, and like generations before us, we will face into the moment together, and stronger as one team.

Kelly

Jon Holden, President of IAM District 751 and Brandon Bryant, President of IAM District W24, issued the following joint statement following the votes being tallied:

“Working people know what it’s like when a company overreaches and takes away more than is fair. Through this strike and the resulting victory, frontline workers at Boeing have done their part to begin rebalancing the scales in favor of the middle class – and in doing so, we hope to inspire other workers in our industry and beyond to continue standing up for justice at work. Through this victory and the strike that made it possible, IAM members have taken a stand for respect and fair wages in the workplace. Our members perform high quality and flight critical work for the airplanes we build and deserve a return on their labor investment that provides for the quality of life worthy of that labor.

“This contract also creates a new foundation to build on for the future and that future begins today. We are ready to help Boeing change direction and return to building the highest quality and safest airplanes in the world. Our members are critical to that mission, and now have a stronger voice in the decision making process to ensure those needed improvements are made. ‘There is no Boeing without the IAM’ has been our battle cry, and we are ready, again, to do our part to bring this company back to the standard that it never should have strayed from.

“Livable wages and benefits that can support a family are essential – not optional – and this strike underscored that reality. This contract will have a positive and generational impact on the lives of workers at Boeing and their families. We hope these gains inspire other workers to organize and join a union. Frontline Boeing workers have used their voices, their collective power, and their solidarity to do what is right, to stand up for what is fair – and to win.”

Brian Bryant, IAM International President, issued the following statement:

“This agreement represents a new standard in the aerospace industry – one that sends a clear statement that aerospace jobs must be middle class careers in which workers can thrive. Workers in the aerospace industry, led by the IAM — the most powerful aerospace union in the world — will not settle for anything less than the respect and family-sustaining wages and benefits they need and deserve. This agreement reflects the positive results of workers sticking together, participating in workplace democracy, and demonstrating solidarity with each other and with the community during a necessary and effective strike.

“Nearly every worker in America knows what it’s like for a company to take too much and give too little. A contract like this sends an inspiring message to all workers in the United States who are seeking to join unions or who have been shortchanged by their employer. We remain very thankful to Acting U.S. Labor Secretary Julie Su, who on behalf of the Biden-Harris administration helped to bring the employer and the members together for productive talks to reach this agreement.”

Washington Governor Jay Inslee released the following statement in response to the approval of a new contract by Boeing Machinists:

“Tonight’s vote by the Machinists puts Boeing’s future back on more solid footing. Washington is home to the world’s most skilled aerospace workers and they understandably took a stand for the respect and compensation they deserve. Congratulations to IAM District 751 and Boeing on reaching an agreement.”

President Joe Biden issued the following statement:

I congratulate the International Association of Machinists and Boeing for coming to an agreement that reflects the hard work and sacrifices of 33,000 Machinist workers. This contract provides a 38% wage increase over four years, improves workers’ ability to retire with dignity, and supports fairness at the workplace. This contract is also important for Boeing’s future as a critical part of America’s aerospace sector. And it was achieved with the support of my economic team, including Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su and National Economic Advisor Lael Brainard. Over the last four years, we’ve shown collective bargaining works. Good contracts benefit workers, businesses, and consumers—and are key to growing the American economy from the middle out and the bottom up.

