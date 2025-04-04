What to do this weekend: Tulips, Daffodils, and Monster Trucks?

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

It’s another weekend and the spring fun is in full bloom. The Skagit Valley Tulip Festival has begun and runs through the month of April.

There are multiple fields of flowers to check out as well as plenty of other activities for all ages. You’ll want to make sure the flowers are blooming before you go, but the annual Tulip Parade takes place on Saturday at 2 p.m. and you won’t want to miss it. Get ready for the parade at the KidZone and see our furry friends join in on the fun during the Daffodil Pet Parade! You can get tickets online.

That’s not the only festival celebrating flowers this weekend. In Pierce County, the Daffodil Festival has returned and the big event, the Daffodil Parade will take place at different times across the region on Saturday. Things kick off in Tacoma at 10:15, then the floats head to Puyallup, Sumner and Orting.

There’s a night market going down on Saturday from 3-10 in Magnuson Park at Hanger 30. It’ll have your usual, tasty food, live music and oh yeah wrestling! The Taco Libre Truck showdown is a 21 and up event that has over 100 vendors, a margarita bar and luchador wrestling from 8-10.

Kid friendly events this weekend around Seattle

If you’re looking for something more for the kids this weekend, you will have plenty of options.

At the Washington State Convention Center this weekend you can take a trip back to the prehistoric era with Jurassic Quest! It hosts over 80 “true to life” dinosaurs as well as shows and crafts, a bounce house and so much more!

The Seattle Center hosts the International Children’s Friendship Festival on Saturday and Sunday! This event is free and highlights art, music and dances from across the world as well as displays that will teach kids about other cultures and science. It’s open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monster Jam is taking over Lumen Field on Saturday at 5 p.m. Expect high flying stunts, big loud cars and plenty of fun! Tickets are still on sale.

A weekend of improv

It’s also a weekend full of improv from Bandit Theater!

There’s a wide variety of shows being put on at a few locations in Seattle and in Tacoma. There’s comedy shows based on first dates, couples quiz shows, and even improv battles! Visit the Bandit Theater online to pick a show and location. Shows are running throughout the weekend.

What's going on in your neighborhood? Email Paul at: paulh@kiroradio.com





