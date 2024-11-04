Boeing machinists hold contract vote that may end 7-week strike

SEATTLE, Wash. — Unionized factory workers at Boeing are voting on a new contract. The process began at 7 a.m. Monday.

The machinists have been on strike since September 13, shutting down production for roughly seven weeks. The company says it lost $6 billion last quarter as a direct result.

If members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) reject the offer, it would be the third time.

In its latest proposal, Boeing is offering pay raises of 38% over four years, as well as ratification and productivity bonuses. IAM District 751, which represents Boeing workers in the Pacific Northwest, endorsed the proposal.

Union officials said they think they have gotten all they can through negotiations and a strike, and that if the current proposal is rejected, future offers from Boeing might be worse.

On Sunday, KIRO 7 went to the picket lines outside the Renton facility to ask workers their thoughts on the new offer.

“I hope everything is ok for tomorrow and then we can get back to work soon,” Brian Thatch, who has worked at Boeing for 14 years, said.

Some didn’t want to comment just yet and wait for the vote to take place, but some worry this deal isn’t enough.

“I think this offer is garbage to be honest,” Modification Mechanic Jackie Colarusso said.

However, she tells KIRO 7 worries that because of how long the strike has gone on, some workers will vote yes.

“I think people are scared because they have been on strike for so long and their funds are low and they have families to take care of,” Colarusso said.

Boeing says average annual pay for machinists is $75,608 and would rise to $119,309 in four years under the current offer.

Pensions were a key issue for workers who rejected the company’s previous offers in September and October. In its new offer, Boeing did not demand to restore a pension plan that was frozen nearly a decade ago.

If machinists ratify the contract now on the table, they would return to work by Nov. 12, according to the union.

They expect to announce the result of the vote late Monday.

