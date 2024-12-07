Boeing lays off hundreds more SPEEA employees

SEATTLE, Wash. — The union that represents engineering employees at Boeing announced that hundreds more of its members will be laid off.

The Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace (SPEEA) made the announcement on their website Friday.

SPEEA says 222 members received layoff notices this week. The union has not said how many of these employees are in Washington.

Last month, the aerospace company issued 438 notices to SPEEA-represented employees.

Boeing announced plans earlier this year to cut 10% of its workforce as it deals with a myriad of financial troubles, stemming from the 7-week machinists’ strike, the lawsuits from the Alaska Airlines door plug blowout, and the deadly 737 MAX crashes from 2018, and 2019.

To support those who received layoff notices, SPEEA partners with the Washington State Labor Council and the state’s Department of Employment Security to hold informational meetings on unemployment insurance benefits and services available to help them find new jobs.





