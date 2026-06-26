Boeing lands $2B Space Force contract for military communications satellites

Boeing was tapped by the U.S. Space Force to advance another phase of a program to help extend and improve secure military communications for users around the world.

The $2 billion contract is for the Mobile User Objective System Service Life Extension (MUOS SLE), which includes two narrowband communications satellites that prioritize reliable voice and essential data to help users stay connected, Boeing announced. Boeing’s first satellite is expected to be delivered in 2031.

“We’re grateful for the trust the U.S. Space Force has placed in our team for a capability that matters to military users around the world,” said Sam Greaves, vice president of Boeing Space Mission Systems. “For the people who depend on this connectivity, the need is clear: secure communication that works in demanding conditions. Our team knows this mission and is ready to help the customer extend and improve a system they count on every day.”

Deal taps into Boeing’s active satellite production line for faster execution

Boeing brought decades of experience with secure Ultra High Frequency (UHF) communications to the program, which played a major role in the current MUOS constellation by developing and delivering its payloads.

Boeing noted that UHF signals can maintain connections in conditions where other communications links could struggle, including in difficult terrain, dense urban areas, and severe weather.

The aerospace giant’s approach is designed to increase communications capacity, reduce interference, and improve connectivity, which supports global operations “well into the next decade.” The system is built on Boeing’s 702MP medium-class spacecraft and is designed to deliver the high-capacity and high-performance communications the mission requires.

“This award builds on our deep UHF heritage and the trust we’ve built supporting this critical national security mission,” said Ryan Reid, senior director of Space Communications Programs at Boeing. “When military users are operating in the most demanding conditions, this narrowband capability is their lifeline. By building on our active 702MP spacecraft production line, we bring immediate execution momentum, proven reliability, and schedule predictability to the U.S. Space Force.”

Boeing noted that its recent production experience with spacecrafts of this same class, such as delivering multiple 702MP satellites since quarter four of 2025, that production cadence offers relevant experience for the team as it moves into MUOS SLE execution.

This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

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