Body found at Western State Hospital construction site identified as missing patient

Early Monday morning, Jan. 5, a person found dead at a construction site at Western State Hospital was identified by the Department of Social and Health Services as a patient who had been reported missing, according to DSHS.

DSHS said the body was discovered by a construction crew working on the new forensic hospital project at Western State Hospital in Steilacoom.

The discovery was reported to authorities, and Lakewood Police Department and the Pierce County Medical Examiner responded to the scene.

During the early stages of the investigation, officials determined the person who died was a patient whom the hospital had been actively searching for.

DSHS said the patient did not return after being allowed court-ordered, unescorted grounds privileges on Sunday, Jan. 4.

DSHS said it is cooperating with law enforcement as the investigation continues.

No additional details about the circumstances of the death have been released.

Leadership from the DSHS Gage Center at Western State Hospital has contacted the patient’s family, according to the agency.

DSHS said it is following established procedures that are used when a patient dies unexpectedly.

In a statement, DSHS expressed condolences and offered support to the patient’s family, as well as to employees and partners affected by the incident.

The agency said it will share more information if it becomes available.

