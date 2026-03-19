Body found near Salmon Bay in Ballard

SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating what led to the death of a person pulled from Salmon Bay in Ballard on Wednesday evening.

Seattle Fire got the call around 4:33 p.m. to 4531 Shilshole Ave. NW, which is off the shore of Salmon Bay, near 15th Ave NW.

Police scanners indicated a body had been spotted in the water, and Seattle Fire confirmed to KIRO 7 that a man was found dead when crews arrived to pull him from the water.

The medical examiner will determine the man’s identity and how he died.

On March 17, Seattle Police wrote on X.com that a 28-year-old woman was last seen in that area, near Shilshole Ave NW and the 14th Ave. NW boat ramp.

It’s unclear if the missing woman and the man found are connected.

If you see Hannah, call 911.

MISSING PERSON: Hannah, W/F, 28 years old. Last seen near Shilshole Avenue Northwest and the 14th Avenue Northwest boat ramp in Ballard. If seen, please call 911. pic.twitter.com/0Pnk3RcxFb — Seattle Police Department (@SeattlePD) March 17, 2026

This is a developing story.

KIRO 7 has a crew en route to the scene.

©2026 Cox Media Group