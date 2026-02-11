Body found after early-morning house fire in Kirkland’s Finn Hill neighborhood

A deadly house fire in Kirkland’s Finn Hill neighborhood early Tuesday morning is under investigation, though detectives do not believe it involved foul play, according to the Kirkland Police Department.

Police and the Kirkland Fire Department responded around 3:45 a.m. after neighbors called 911, reporting a loud boom and flames coming from the roof of a home.

While officers helped evacuate nearby homes and secured the scene, firefighters worked to put out the fire and search the home.

During that search, firefighters found the body of a deceased adult inside the home.

The cause of the fire and the cause of death are both under investigation by Kirkland Fire investigators and Kirkland Police detectives.

Based on the evidence so far, detectives say they do not believe the incident was caused by foul play.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities said no additional details are available at this time.

