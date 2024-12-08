A boat goes up in flames in Elliott Bay

SEATTLE — Seattle Fire is currently on the scene of a boat fire in Elliott Bay.

Smoke can be seen for miles.

Seattle Fire is actively fighting the fire with its fire boat.

The US Coast Guard has confirmed that one person was on board but does not have information on injuries.

According to officials at the scene, a private boat got the person out of the water.

The person pulled from the water got a hot shower and declined medical treatment.

No others are suspected to be in the water.

The boat has been on fire for over 15 minutes.

KIRO is on the scene to gather more information.

This story is developing and will be updated.





