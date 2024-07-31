Blue Angels make roaring return to Seattle

SEATTLE — The world-famous U.S. Navy Blue Angels have returned to the Emerald City for Seafair75.

The infamous blue and gold F/A-18 Super Hornet Aircraft have landed at King County International Airport – ready to take part in the 75th Anniversary Seafair Air Show.

“This is only our fourth year flying [the F/A-18 Super Hornet] we upgraded from a jet that looks really similar, we call it the Legacy Hornet, to the Super Hornet so if you haven’t seen the show for four years now, if you come out you’ll see bigger jets, much louder, and it definitely feels like they’re closer to you in the crowd,” explained Blue Angel #7 Lt. Connor O’Donnell.

KIRO7′s Elle Thomas caught up with Blue Angel #7 ahead of the event.

“We’re just really excited to be here,” said Lt. O’Donnell. “This is one of the few shows that we get to go every single year, so the team is pumped up and were ready to put on an awesome flight demonstration this weekend.”

Lt. O’Donnell joined the Blue Angels in September of 2023 and is no stranger to Washington, having lived just North of Whidbey Island for five years.

“This feels like I’m coming home in a way, I’m really excited to be back in the local area,” he said.

The Lt. flew single rides Wednesday ahead of the scheduled team practice flights -- blasting a select “Key Influencer” and media rider into the skies at speeds upwards of 700 miles per hour.

The “Key Influencer” or KI, is a community member, selected by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, who helps to shape attitudes and opinions of recruiting age youth in their communities.

According to U.S. Navy, the KI Program looks to promote a culture of excellence and inspire adolescents to work toward their goals.

This year’s selection is Seattle Fire Chief, Harold Scoggins.

Chief Scoggins has dedicated 30 years to the fire service and sits on the board of several nonprofits, including the Boys & Girls Club of King County.

KIRO7 had the chance to speak with him post-flight to see what it was like.

“Ya know, it was nerves, it was anxiety, it was excitement, it was all of those things,” Chief Scoggins said. “But the pilot [Lt. O’Donnell] was actually an amazing calming influence and its comforting to know that pilots with this skill set are protecting our country.”

When asked what it meant to be nominated as the KI, Scoggins gave the glory to the rest of SFD.

“My job here today is to represent the men and women of the Seattle Fire Department who do an amazing job going out the door each and every day to serve the community,” Scoggins said.

“Last year we responded to over 111-thousand emergencies, our dispatch center took in over 205-thousand 911 calls, they are the key influencers,” Scoggins continued.

Even if you aren’t lucky enough to fly in the cockpit, the pilots guarantee you’ll see a show to remember.

“Most of what we do, just the nature of the expeditionary force, is out of sight, nobody knows what it’s like to be on an aircraft carrier, and to give people a little taste of what that’s like is really special,” said Blue Angel #7 Lt. Connor O’Donnell.

“We hope, as a team, when people are exposed to it, both with the demo but especially our riders, that they’re able to take that experience, share it, and then just feel a little more connected with our troops who are abroad,” O’Donnell continued.

You can see the Blue Angels from Friday through Sunday, Aug. 2-4, as part of the Seafair Air Show. The show runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. with the Blue Angels scheduled to fly every day at 3:35 p.m.

You may also see a few jets practicing on Thursday, Aug. 1.

- 11:00 a.m. – Blue Angels #1-4 Practice Flight

- 12:00 p.m. – Blue Angels #5-6 Practice Flight

- 2:20 p.m. – Blue Angels #1-6 Practice Flight

Airshow tickets are still available for purchase.

A full calendar of Seafair events can be found here.





