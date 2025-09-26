Blewett Pass closure extended as Labor Mountain Fire keeps highway shut down

US 97 over Blewett Pass will remain closed through the weekend as crews continue to respond to wildfire activity in Chelan County, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The highway, which has been shut down since Sept. 21 because of the Labor Mountain Fire, is closed between milepost 149 and 178.

Officials said conditions will be reevaluated Monday, Sept. 29, but there is no estimated time for reopening.

The Labor Mountain Fire and the nearby Lower Sugarloaf Fire have both prompted evacuation notices in parts of Chelan County.

WSDOT warned drivers to be ready for sudden changes in travel conditions as fire crews and evacuees move through the region.

For travelers, alternatives include U.S. 2 between Leavenworth and Wenatchee or U.S. 97A between Entiat and Wenatchee, though officials caution those routes may also be busy with emergency traffic.

WSDOT asked drivers not to attempt to bypass closure points for their own safety and for the safety of crews working in the area.

Drivers using Interstate 90 should also plan for longer-than-normal travel times, particularly at the Vantage Bridge, where ongoing repair work has created delays.

WSDOT urged people to check its real-time travel map for the latest updates before starting their trip.

©2025 Cox Media Group