Blewett Pass closed due to heavy snowfall, disabled semis, collisions

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — Blewett Pass along US 97 was closed in both directions Monday morning due to heavy snowfall, disabled semis and collisions.

Washington State Department of Transportation East (WSDOT East) shared the update at 6:30 a.m., adding that there was no estimated time for reopening yet.

The Washington State Patrol also reported the closure, citing multiple disabled semis blocking the roadway due to snow conditions.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

