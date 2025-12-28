Black Diamond resident loses life savings in scam

The Black Diamond Police Department (BPPD) says a resident lost hundreds of thousands of dollars through a phone scam.

BPPD is forwarding the case to federal agencies after the resident lost their life savings.

Officials are reminding others to be aware of common scams, including:

The IRS scam - Scammers will call victims, claiming they will face severe consequences if they do not pay a tax bill. Law enforcement is advising the IRS will never call you and only send notices via mail.

Lottery and sweepstakes scam - Victims will receive a text, call, or email claiming they won a large sum of money. Scammers will say you need to cover the cost of taxes or fees in order to receive a payment.

The grandparent scam - A scammer will call a grandparent pretending to be a grandchild in trouble and they’ll need to wire money or gift cards for a fee or bail money. BPPD says if you’re in doubt, hang up and call your family member back or police agency they’re impersonating.

