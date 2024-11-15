Birch Bay Waterslides to reopen 2 years after injury closes park

BLAINE, Wash. — Owners of the Birch Bay Waterslides waterpark in Blaine announced the business will reopen in the summer. According to a social media post, 2025 marks 40 years of operation for the park.

“We can’t wait to welcome you back to a summer of fun, friendship, and family memories,” it reads.

The park will also begin selling season passes soon.

The water park closed early for the season in 2023 after a visitor was severely injured.

“The injury was severe enough to require shutting down the attractions,” a post from the waterpark stated one day after the incident.

The post noted that smoke, poor air quality, and a shortage of staff were also taken into consideration for the closure. According to court documents obtained by KIRO 7, a man’s legs went through the side of the Hairpin, one of the park’s four main slides.

“He sustained serious injuries that required multiple surgeries and extensive rehabilitation,” the documents state.

According to the Bellingham Herald, the Whatcom County Department of Health and Human Services suspended the park’s operating permit until significant repairs were made.

“We’ve been hard at work behind the scenes and look forward to sharing the improvements at the park as we begin our five-year plan for generations to come,” the owners posted in this month’s announcement.

No official opening date has been announced for the 2025 season.

