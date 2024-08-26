Bicyclist who slammed into car in Bellevue believed to have run red light

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A bicyclist was taken to the hospital after slamming into a car in Bellevue Sunday afternoon.

Police said that at around 1 p.m., a bicyclist was reported to have run a red light while heading north downhill off Lakemont Boulevard Southeast.

The rider suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment.

The intersection of Southeast Newport Way and Lakemont Boulevard Southeast was closed while officers investigated.

The car was going about 40 mph when the cyclist crashed into it, according to Bellevue Police.

