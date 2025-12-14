Bicyclist killed in Beacon Hill hit-and-run

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says a 38-year-old man riding a bike was hit and killed early Sunday morning in Seattle’s Beacon Hill neighborhood.

Just after midnight, a driver heading southbound on Beacon Avenue South near South Stevens Street allegedly hit the bicyclist crossing the road, according to SPD.

Witnesses say the driver then left the scene after the collision.

Crews arrived and found the victim unresponsive in the road and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Traffic Collision Investigation Squad at 206-684-8923.

