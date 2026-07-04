Betting on a US win? At Bluwater Bistro, fans could get their tab paid in full

Penalty shootouts are every soccer fan’s worst nightmare. At Bluwater Bistro, fans may find a reason to hope for the most nerve-wracking ending to the US and Belgium game on Monday.

In a press release on Friday, the restaurant announced that if the United States men’s soccer team beat Belgium in a penalty shootout on Monday, every guest would have their tab paid in full.

The Bistro said it would use the bet winnings to pay for all guests’ food and drink for the evening.

Fans are encouraged by the restaurant to arrive early for the game and wear red, white, and blue.

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