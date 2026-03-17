Beloved Monroe gymnastics coach killed in last week’s storm honored by her club

MONROE, Wash. — A 24-year-old gymnastics coach died Wednesday evening after a massive tree fell onto her car during a storm in Snohomish County.

Zoe Lucas was leaving her coaching shift at High Flight Gymnastics in Monroe when the incident occurred.

Rescue crews arrived at the scene, but Lucas had already died from the impact. She was a well-known figure at the Monroe gym, coaching several days a week, while also working as a cosmetologist.

Randilynn Kramer, a gymnastics coach and colleague, knew Lucas for 15 years. Kramer first met her when Lucas was a 9-year-old gymnast in Marysville.

“She came to me when I used to coach in Marysville as a little 9-year-old,” Kramer said. “She was a spunky little thing.”

Over the years, the two developed a close professional and personal bond.

At the gym, Lucas was often referred to as “Coach Zoe.”

Kramer described her as a vital part of the daily operations and a source of emotional support.

“She became my right hand,” Kramer said. “If I needed help with anything, there was Zoe. If I needed to just vent, there is Zoe. If we needed snacks, you know, there’s Zoe.”

Lucas was recognized for her balanced approach to coaching young athletes. While she was known for her kindness, she also maintained high standards for the sport.

“They loved how she goofed off with them or told them stories, but she also was a strict coach, so she cared enough about their gymnastics and their technique,” Kramer said.

Kramer noted that the absence of Lucas’ positive presence would be a challenge for the staff and students.

“Her energy, you know, whenever she came in and made me smile and made my day better. So just missing that presence is going to be really hard,” she said.

In a statement, Megan Lucas described her daughter as a “shining light” who was deeply committed to her faith and her community.

“Zoe was a beloved daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece and friend who loved the people in her life fiercely and brought joy into every room she entered,” Lucas said. “What defined Zoe most was her heart for people and the way she made those around her feel seen, loved and valued. She was a village maker and we’re seeing her do it even now.”

Reflecting on the sudden loss, Kramer urged others to cherish their loved ones.

“Hug them and say you love them every day before you leave, because you just never know,” Kramer said.

The gymnastics community is preparing for an upcoming state competition and plans to honor Lucas during the event. The team intends to dedicate the meet to her memory, with athletes wearing ribbons in their hair featuring her name and pins in her honor.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help her family with costs. Any additional funds will be put toward a scholarship in her honor.

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