Beloved longspine porcupinefish “Tofu” passes away, Seattle Aquarium announced

SEATTLE — Loved by guests and staff at the Seattle Aquarium, a longspine porcupinefish named Tofu died on Thursday after a sudden decline in her health.

“Tofu has been part of our Aquarium community for several years, first at Pier 59, where she quickly became a favorite among staff, volunteers and guests, and later at our Ocean Pavilion, the aquarium wrote in a Facebook post.

She lifted the spirits of the staff during the COVID-19 pandemic with her “goofy grin” and “bright personality,” the aquarium said.

Tofu’s caretakers decorated the outside of her habitat and even created a DJ booth.

“At the Ocean Pavilion, Tofu mastered swimming into a floating basket so her caregivers could make sure she was well fed within a lively, multispecies habitat. She often tucked herself beneath the larger corals, delighting guests from around the world with plenty of awe—and lots of “awws.” She brought joy and connection to everyone who met her," the post said.

