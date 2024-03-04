Beloved co-founder of Full Tilt Ice Cream dies following heart attack

WHITE CENTER, Wash. — The beloved co-founder of a South Seattle business has died.

The co-founder of Full Tilt Ice Cream — with locations in White Center, South Park, and Columbia City — suffered a massive heart attack early last month.

Justin Cline, 49, was well known and loved in the community.

KIRO 7 spoke with him last summer for the Scooped Ice Cream Festival.

On Sunday, organizers updated the verified GoFundMe for his family, saying Cline had died on Saturday, after a nearly month-long fight in the hospital.

“It is with absolutely broken hearts that we share that our beloved friend Justin has moved on to the great ice cream shop in the sky… Justin will be missed by so many, because he touched so very many people in his life. The number of stories of connections and care that we have heard this past month has been incredible. We have loved hearing all the large and small ways that Justin’s open, giving nature has positively impacted the community as a whole and hundreds of individual lives.”

People are remembering Cline as a business leader and community activist.

He leaves behind a wife and two children.

According to Full Tilt’s website, Cline co-founded Full Tilt in White Center in 2008 with partner Ann Magyar.

©2024 Cox Media Group