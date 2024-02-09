Beloved Capitol Hill restaurant to shut its doors after 35 years

SEATTLE — Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood is suffering another heartache after long-running Italian restaurant Ristorante Machiavelli announced its closure on Instagram Thursday.

The residential district’s first big hit to their restaurant was when iconic Coastal Kitchen announced its shutdown just two days into February. The restaurant was in business for 31 years.

Ristorante Machiavelli opened back in 1988 and has been at 12th Avenue and Pine Street for the past 35 years.

A second location opened in Edmonds in December of 2023.

According to the Instagram post, the owners of the restaurant said the closure is due to a long list of issues.

“During the pandemic, and the years after, we’ve had a very difficult time maintaining a consistent and solid staff in the kitchen as have many Seattle restaurants,” reads the social media post.

The letter points out that a decrease in foot traffic and an increase in construction have both been a factor in the decision.

Owner Suzette Jarding wrote about her feelings to the post.

“This was one of the most difficult decisions of my life. I have poured my heart and soul into this restaurant for 25 years. I am heartbroken,” she says. “The joy that this little corner of Melrose and Pine has brought to me, my family, and my Machiavelli family will never fade.”

The restaurant has announced one last night of service on Feb. 15, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.













