Woman arrested after body of partner found in Lacey apartment

LACEY, Wash. — A woman has been arrested and charged with second-degree manslaughter and domestic violence after court documents state her partner was found dead inside her Lacey apartment.

According to charging documents, 45-year-old Evelyn McMurray called the police just after 9 a.m. on Tuesday, February 25, to report she “took too much fenty last night,” had a headache, was dizzy, and wanted to go to the hospital.

Lacey Fire crews arrived and took her vital signs before calling for police. When officers arrived, firefighters relayed the possibility of a dead person in the apartment.

According to the documents, McMurray had told firefighters to check inside the apartment for her partner, stating that her partner had been dead since Feb. 19 and indicating that she was responsible.

From a back window to the apartment, the documents state that firefighters and police officers could see a body lying on the bed, and the person wasn’t moving. The documents state that when inside, officers found that the woman’s hands and wrists were bound with blue-rainbow patterned duct tape, her mouth was taped shut, and a red ratcheting tie-down strap was tightly fastened around her neck.

To the left of the woman’s body was a notebook opened to some writing reportedly signed by McMurray. According to the documents, “It left the passcodes to both the defendant and their wife’s phones. There was a password to a laptop as well. There were several different versions of this letter. Generally, it talked about how the world was cruel and that it didn’t deserve both the defendant and the deceased female.”

Detectives state that McMurray seemed to be “dozing off,” but nodded and shook her head in response to the officers’ questions. They said she had a large cut with dried blood on her neck and told officers that she had been “trying to kill herself.”

After being treated at the hospital, McMurray was booked into the Thurston County Jail. She will face arraignment next week.









