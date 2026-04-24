Man injured in Renton shooting

RENTON, Wash. — At least one person was injured after a shooting in Renton overnight.

According to the Renton Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call at 11:01 p.m. along SE Carr Road, near the CVS and McDonald’s.

When they arrived, they reportedly found a 23-year-old man who had been shot.

Police say the man is alive and was taken to the hospital.

Several people allegedly heard the shooting and called 911. They did not see the shooting.

As of Friday morning, detectives remained on scene processing evidence.

If anyone in the area saw something, they’re asked to call 911.

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