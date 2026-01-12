Belltown drug dealer arrested with 53 baggies of crack cocaine hidden in his underwear

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Officers found crack cocaine hidden in the underpants of a 33-year-old felon who was arrested for selling drugs in Belltown on Wednesday.

At approximately 10 a.m., Seattle Police Department (SPD) officers saw a man selling narcotics to another man in the 2200 block of 3rd Avenue, SPD announced.

Officers watched another man drive up in his car and purchase drugs from the suspect, then later saw the alleged drug dealer shove something down his pants.

The suspect is already known to law enforcement as he “has been arrested for drug dealing in this same location before,” according to the SPD report.

Officers followed the vehicle and detained the drug buyer after a traffic stop was initiated. The buyer was interviewed and revealed to officers that he bought $60 worth of crack cocaine from the dealer.

The Real Time Crime Center had cameras pointed in the direction of the drug deal, which captured footage of the criminal activity and was collected as evidence.

Officers recovered the narcotics and ordered the enforcement team to take the suspect, who was still on 3rd Avenue, into custody.

Shortly after, SPD arrested the suspect for dealing narcotics and recovered cash and drugs during the arrest.

The suspect denied having additional narcotics on him during the arrest, but officers suspected otherwise.

Officers booked the suspect into the King County Jail, informing jail staff that the suspect was likely concealing more drugs. SPD noted that this is an additional crime if any narcotics are brought into a detention facility.

A search of the suspect revealed that he had more drugs hidden in his underwear, totaling 53 baggies of narcotics. In total, law enforcement recovered 13.6 grams of crack cocaine and $121 in cash.

