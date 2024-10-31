Bellevue sees 50% spike in DUI cases, police ask residents to stay safe

The Bellevue Police Department is urging residents to use sober ride options when traveling through Bellevue and the greater Puget Sound, following a significant rise in DUI incidents in the city, which reached a five-year high last month.

October marked a 50% increase in DUI arrests compared to Bellevue’s 2024 monthly average. Officers responded to 36 separate DUI-related incidents, well above the usual monthly average of 24.

Police Chief Wendell Shirley called for residents to make safe choices ahead of the holiday season, saying, “There is no excuse for driving under the influence. If you are impaired, grab a sober ride home. It’s that simple.”

The department emphasized that DUI and impaired-driving arrests are preventable and encouraged community members to consider a range of safe travel options, including public transit, rideshare services, carpooling, or asking friends and family for a ride.

Additionally, pedestrians and those opting to walk home when impaired were encouraged to stay vigilant and cautious on roadways.

As part of its commitment to traffic safety, the Bellevue Police Department participates in the King County Target Zero Task Force, a collaborative effort to reduce collisions and fatalities by developing programs with local government, law enforcement, schools, and community organizations.

This collaboration aligns with Bellevue’s own Vision Zero initiative, established in 2016 with the goal of eliminating traffic deaths and serious injuries by 2030.

The state’s traffic safety data paints a troubling picture as well: according to the Washington Traffic Safety Commission, last year saw a 33-year high in traffic-related fatalities across Washington, including 400 deaths involving impaired drivers and 135 linked to distracted driving.

For those looking to learn more, the commission offers a data dashboard with additional statistics on the state’s road safety challenges.

As DUI cases rise in Bellevue, police continue to stress the importance of safe travel options to protect both residents and the community at large, especially as the holiday season approaches.

