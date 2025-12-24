Bellevue seafood company recalls 80,000+ bags of shrimp over radioactive contamination concerns

WASHINGTON — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

A Bellevue-based seafood company is recalling more than 80,000 bags of frozen raw shrimp because they were prepared, packed, or held under insanitary conditions, which may have caused contamination with cesium-137 (Cs-137).

Cesium-137 is the radioactive form of the element cesium, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Cesium-137 is most commonly used in medical devices. Additionally, Cesium-137 is a product of fission from nuclear reactors and nuclear weapons.

“Traces of Cs-137 are widespread and can be present in the environment at background levels, and at higher levels in water or foods grown, raised, or produced in areas with environmental contamination,” the FDA stated. “The primary health effect of concern following longer-term, repeated low-dose exposure (e.g., through consumption of contaminated food or water over time) is an elevated risk of cancer, resulting from damage to DNA within living cells of the body.”

In total, the company, Direct Source Seafood LLC, had to recall 83,800 bags of frozen raw shrimp, imported from Indonesia and sold under the Market 32 and Waterfront Bistro brands. The company issued the recall on Dec. 19.

The two products recalled were the one-pound Market 32 Frozen Raw Shrimp (UPC 0 41735 01358 3) and the two-pound Waterfront Bistro Frozen Raw Shrimp (UPC 021130 13224-9). According to the FDA, the affected products were sold after late June and early July 2025.

The shrimp was sold at Price Chopper, Jewel-Osco, Albertsons, Safeway, Lucky, and other supermarkets. States affected were Colorado, Connecticut, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Massachusetts, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New York, North Dakota, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Utah, Vermont, and Wyoming.

No illnesses have been reported to the FDA in connection with this recall.

“At this time, no product that has tested positive or alerted for Cesium-137 (Cs-137) has entered the U.S. marketplace,” the FDA stated.

