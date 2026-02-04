Bellevue restaurant vandalized for second time, facing costly repairs

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Andiamo Ristorante in Bellevue is open, but not much of a view right now, as the windows are boarded up after the restaurant was vandalized late Sunday night.

“All the mess in the restaurant – broken bottles and glasses everywhere, it was a disaster,” said owner Cristian Matoi.

Matoi says the restaurant was empty when someone threw rocks at his large windows, breaking seven and damaging one other.

“And my heart is broken,” said Matoi.

The word has gotten out to customers who are showing their support.

“I had so many phone calls last night and today, they called me to support our business because this is not right what happened in this amazing city – and why us all the time? Why a second time in three months?”

Matoi says the same thing happened in October, and Bellevue PD says the man they arrested in that incident is the same man they arrested Sunday.

Police were able to quickly make an arrest after witnesses called 911.

Meanwhile, Matoi says the $25,000 in damage is a heavy burden for his small business.

“To pay another time $25,000, we can’t afford that – it’s very hard. We don’t need things like this, and in our restaurant, in this amazing city, in our community,” said Matoi.

A GoFundMe account is set up to help the restaurant with repairs.

