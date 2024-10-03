Bellevue principal placed on leave over swastika comments

A principal in Bellevue is on leave after controversial comments about a swastika.

The Bellevue School District is apologizing after the principal at Phantom Lake Elementary School made opinionated comments about a swastika found on the west wall of the playground.

According to the district, Principal Heather Skookal wrote two messages. It says in one of the messages that there was a reference to “multiple perspectives” on the swastika images. The district saw the comments as inappropriate and placed the principal on administrative leave pending an investigation.

Some parents believe Principal Skookal’s words were misconstrued.

“She is not erasing what happened to the Jewish community whatsoever. Because you know we all know about it. We all know what happened. But like she said, many symbols do mean different things for different cultures, so we cannot disassociate what one person did and forget what this symbol means to everyone else,” said one parent.

In a statement, the superintendent said, in part, ”Bellevue, like other districts, has seen a rise in antisemitic incidents, particularly this past year, and we are taking actions to address it. There is absolutely no place for hate in the Bellevue School District. In a time where words and symbols are used to divide us, we are working with administrators, staff and students to call our community in for courageous conversations to affirm each other’s cultures, beliefs and identities.”

©2024 Cox Media Group