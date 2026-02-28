Local

Bellevue police reporting fatal hit and run

By KIRO 7 News Staff

BELLEVUE, Wash. — The Bellevue Police Department says officers are responding to a fatal hit-and-run.

The incident happened at around 8 a.m. on Saturday morning near Bel-Red Road and 143rd Avenue Northeast.

This is a developing story.

