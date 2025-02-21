Bellevue Police involved in deadly officer involved shooting

The Bellevue Police Department (BPD) was involved in a deadly shooting Monday.

Police showed up at the home near Factoria just before 10 a.m. and the shooting happened around 12:30 p.m.

Investigators say the man who was killed was 67 years old.

BPD tells KIRO 7 that no officers or bystanders were injured.

One officer was involved.

Bellevue police are not saying whether the man had a weapon or if anyone else was inside the home.

The King County Independent Force Investigation Team (KC IFIT) will do the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

