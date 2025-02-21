Bellevue Police involved in deadly officer involved shooting

The Bellevue Police Department (BPD) was involved in a deadly shooting Monday.
Police showed up at the home near Factoria just before 10 a.m. and the shooting happened around 12:30 p.m.
Investigators say the man who was killed was 67 years old.
BPD tells KIRO 7 that no officers or bystanders were injured.
One officer was involved.
Bellevue police are not saying whether the man had a weapon or if anyone else was inside the home.
The King County Independent Force Investigation Team (KC IFIT) will do the investigation.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
