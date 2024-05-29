Bellevue police arrest two juveniles suspected of making death threats to students on social media

BELLEVUE, Wash. — On Tuesday, Bellevue Police arrested two juveniles on suspicion of making online threats.

Monday night, three high school students called police to report threats to shoot them were made online.

The suspects, a male and female, through social media threatened to find the victims at their high schools and shoot them, police said.

The victims all attend separate high schools.

The victims told police that the male suspect sent a video flashing a gun and ammunition.

Police searched the female suspect’s residence but were denied entry by the parents of the male suspect.

While police waited for a search warrant to enter the home, the female suspect tried to escape through the back of the home before being caught.

Both suspects were arrested.

Guns and ammunition were found in the home according to Bellevue Police.

“All of us – young people, parents, and everyone in the community – need to take threats of violence seriously, but especially threats of gun violence – whether it’s in person or online,” Shelby Shearer, Captain of the Bellevue Police Department said. “Fortunately, with timely and critical help from the community, the Bellevue PD was able to interrupt this escalation of threats, get the two people taking them into custody, and get their firearms away from them before we had a tragedy in our community.”

Police are still investigating but do not believe there is a threat to the community.

