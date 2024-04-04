Bellevue Police are looking for thieves stealing from vacant homes

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Police are looking for two men believed to have stolen thousands of dollars in appliances and other items from vacant homes in Bellevue.

Officers have responded to eight incidents in the past two months. Each time the suspects steal high-end appliances in homes that are either under construction or for sale.

At least one of these incidents was caught on camera. Bellevue police have released the surveillance video hoping someone will recognize the burglars.

A third suspect has already been arrested.

If you have any information, you can send an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers. There is a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.

To protect your valuable items, police advise you to make a record of your items that includes serial numbers, makes and models.

