Bellevue has already seen more catalytic converter thefts in 2026 than all of last year

BELLEVUE, Wash. — There have been more catalytic converter thefts in Bellevue through the first five months of this year than all of 2025.

In 2026, the Bellevue Police Department reported 16 catalytic converter thefts, including the latest incident, which occurred in broad daylight on Tuesday. There were 14 such cases of theft reported in 2025.

Most thefts are happening in the Eastgate neighborhood and at park-and-ride locations, according to Bellevue police. Officers are urging drivers to install a catalytic converter shield or cage, weld the converter to the vehicle’s frame, engrave the vehicle’s VIN onto the converter, or purchase and use a catalytic converter alarm.

“Criminals often target catalytic converters in hybrid vehicles or trucks and seek this equipment because it contains precious metals of high value,” the Bellevue Police Department stated. “Converters are very easy to steal and sell for fast cash.”

While the amount of catalytic converter thefts over the last two years pales in comparison to previous years, the department has been alerted to the increase. In 2021, there were 452 reported catalytic converter thefts and 439 in 2022.

The Bellevue Police Department is asking the community to call 911 if they see something suspicious or experience an emergency. They should also call the department’s non-emergency line at (425) 577-5656 to report a theft.

Thieves have moved on from catalytic converters to stealing copper wire, prosecutor says

King County prosecutors are urging lawmakers to crack down on copper wire theft as rising metal prices fuel a surge in targeted attacks on communication infrastructure. Gary Ernsdorff, a senior deputy prosecuting attorney with the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, said thieves have shifted from catalytic converters to copper communication lines, leaving neighborhoods without critical services.

“Thieves are opportunistic, and as conditions change, as the economy changes, they look for different opportunities,” Ernsdorff said. “One of the things we’ve seen recently is a rise in copper prices … so the thieves are looking for an opportunity to cash in on this.”

Ernsdorff said offenders cut large spans of communication wire from utility poles, sometimes a half‑mile at a time, to strip out copper. The result, he said, is widespread disruption.

Contributing: Manda Factor, “Seattle’s Morning News”

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This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

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