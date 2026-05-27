Detectives searching for suspects in shooting death of Parkland teen

A growing memorial now marks the spot where 17-year-old Braylon Diaz was shot and killed while walking home in Parkland — as detectives release new surveillance video in hopes of identifying the people responsible.

The shooting happened on Sunday around 7 pm near South Sheridan Avenue and 102nd Street South.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, Diaz and his girlfriend were walking home when people in a car called him over.

“He walked over to see what was going on, and that’s when he had realized, ‘Hey, this isn’t a good situation,’” said Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputy Carly Cappetto. “They had demanded his jewelry and then robbed him and shot him.”

Despite willingly giving up his gold necklace, detectives say Diaz was still shot and killed.

Detectives are now asking for the public’s help in locating a red Toyota Corolla with tinted windows that was captured on surveillance video near the scene.

Family members remember Diaz as a caring teenager.“He didn’t ever want to see nobody hurt,” said his uncle, Johnathon Grimmett. “Even to the last minute, he told his girlfriend to stand back when it happened. It’s a selfless act.”

Diaz was a student at Washington High School and active in both the football and soccer programs.

“Everybody at school loves him,” said Grimmett. “They all know what kind of good kid he is. The kid wasn’t a gangbanger. He’s a straightforward kid. He just wanted to love and be loved.”

The Franklin Pierce School District released a statement saying, in part: “Our community is heartbroken by the tragic loss of Braylon Diaz. Braylon was a junior at Washington High School who was deeply connected to our school community through his involvement in the WHS football and soccer programs.”

His coach was saying that it was going to be his year,” Grimmett said. “They were teaching him how to be a quarterback and wide receiver. He excelled. Everybody loved him.”

A memorial continues to grow along the roadside where Diaz was killed, beside a sign warning the area is under video surveillance — the same type of evidence detectives hope will lead to an arrest.

The family has created a GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses. A community vigil was scheduled Tuesday evening at the memorial site.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the vehicle involved is asked to contact the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

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