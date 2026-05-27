One person killed in Tacoma apartment fire

TACOMA, Wash. — One person has died after an apartment building in Tacoma caught on fire.

According to the fire department, everyone else escaped and no other injuries were reported.

The fire happened just after 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday on North Yakima Avenue.

When crews arrived, they found the fire climbing from the first floor up the side of the building.

They were able to contain it to one unit. The building also has some exterior damage.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

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