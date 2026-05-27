Puppy injured but survives crash that killed 1 in Graham

GRAHAM, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PSCO) responded to a deadly crash in Graham over Memorial Day weekend.

According to PCSO, multiple people called 911 to report that a pick-up truck had crashed into a ditch off Orville Road E and Griggs Road E, close to Lake Kapowsin.

The 55-year-old driver died from his injuries, and his passenger was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

It’s unclear what caused the crash, but neither was wearing a seatbelt, according to the sheriff’s office.

A puppy was found injured at the scene. The dog was taken to an emergency vet hospital for care.

You can watch body cam response to the scene here.

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