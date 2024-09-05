Bellevue Arts Museum closes after nearly 50 years due to financial struggles

BELLEVUE, Wash. — The Bellevue Arts Museum (BAM) has announced its closure, effective Wednesday, due to ongoing financial challenges, according to a statement from museum officials.

After nearly 50 years of serving the community, BAM will no longer offer exhibitions or programs, though the popular Bellevue Arts Fair will continue in 2025 under the museum’s management.

Like many cultural institutions, BAM has faced significant revenue losses in recent years, exacerbated by declining attendance and fundraising since the end of the pandemic.

Despite efforts to overcome these financial hurdles, including the successful SAVE BAM campaign that raised over $350,000 earlier this year, the museum has been unable to achieve long-term sustainability.

Executive Director Kate Casprowiak Scher expressed her gratitude for the museum’s support over the years but acknowledged that its financial model had become unsustainable.

“BAM was built by volunteers and a desire to bring the arts to the Eastside, but the financial realities we face leave us no other option but to close,” Scher said.

The museum moved into its current Steven Holl-designed building more than 23 years ago, a structure that Scher said has relied too heavily on large, one-time donors.

While the museum’s leadership worked to secure additional support from government, corporate, and community stakeholders, those efforts were ultimately unsuccessful.

Board President Jay Pathy praised Scher’s leadership during these challenging times and recognized her efforts to keep BAM afloat.

“Kate has been a tireless advocate for the museum, increasing fundraising and engaging with the community,” Pathy said.

Despite her efforts, BAM’s closure was deemed the only viable path forward.

In a final step to protect the museum’s assets, BAM has filed for receivership, which may offer an opportunity for reinvention and future partnerships.

The museum will retain a small staff to oversee its transition, manage private events, and organize the 2025 Bellevue Arts Fair.

