Bee-uitful road clean up: bees spill in Whatcom County cleared

LYNDEN, Wash. — Some 14 million honey bees are now off Weidkamp Road Saturday in Whatcom County.

Now the road is expected to reopen by Saturday afternoon. A semi-truck carrying the bees overturned Friday, with the live bees onboard.

The accident caused the bees to swarm the area along the road.

Bee experts were in place using techniques to capture and keep the bees in the same area, preventing them from flying further away.

Weidkamp Road was closed from West Badger Road to Loomis Trail Road. This area is close to the Canadian border, northwest of Lynden.

It’s unclear what caused the truck to turn over.

While there is no general health risk to the public, anyone who is allergic to bee stings or has concerns should check the Department of Health’s page on bees.

It was first believed that the initial estimate of bees was 250 million, but now the number has been reduced to 14 million.

©2025 Cox Media Group