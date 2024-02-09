Bear spotted attempting to break into North Bend home

NORTH BEND, Wash. — A bear was spotted Wednesday night attempting to get into a North Bend home, even reaching into a doggy door and it was all caught on security camera.

Amy Holt tells KIRO 7 that the bear first tried to get into a hummingbird feeder, but the feeder was empty.

He then balanced very carefully on a deck wall and tried to push in a window at a couple of spots.

Holt said her dog, who she described as an “adorable, chicken dog” didn’t bark as the bear reached into her home through the doggie door.

After yelling at the bear from the safety of their home, the bear finally gave up and made his way back into the woods.

