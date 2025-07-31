Bear Gulch Fire grows to nearly 2,000 acres

MASON COUNTY, Wash. — The Bear Gulch Fire burning near Lake Cushman is growing and firefighters are struggling to contain it.

It’s now almost 2,000 acres, and it’s only about 3% contained – down from 10% earlier this week.

Evacuation orders were upgraded near Dry Creek Trail to level three – which means leave now. This includes the Staircase Campground areas on the north side of the lake.

The fire started on July 6 around 9 p.m.

Investigators say it was caused by humans, but they don’t have an exact cause yet.

Firefighters say the fire is burning in pockets of dead and down snags in the area of the previous Bear Gulch Fire burn scar from 2006.

About 254 people are working to get a handle on the fire.

According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, There are currently eight active large wildfires affecting close to 50,000 acres in Oregon and Washington.

