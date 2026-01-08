Be aware of winter weather causing crashes in Washington mountain passes

NORTH BREND, Wash. — Drivers are urged to use caution over mountain passes as winter weather continues.

Eastbound Interstate 90 was reopened Tuesday night after multiple crashes caused a shutdown near North Bend between milepost 47 and the Summit at Snoqualmie.

Conditions seemed to have improved on Wednesday morning, according to drivers. Although some slush remained in the area, plows worked to actively clear it. Some spinouts were still reported.

More snow on Wednesday afternoon led to increased accumulation on the roads.

While spinouts might not sound like the end of the world, they can cause the pass to shut down.

“I think there’s some people that either aren’t comfortable or don’t know how to navigate these conditions,” said Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson.

If you’re not comfortable in this weather, Johnson urges you to choose a different time to travel. If you have to travel, ensure you have all the necessary equipment in your car, including chains.

“Even if you have all-wheel drive, you need to carry chains,” he said.

Johnson said most people lose control of their cars while speeding. He urged all drivers to slow down, even drivers who believe they have strong tires.

On Wednesday at 3 p.m., traction tires were advised through SNOQUALMIE PASS. Oversized vehicles were prohibited.



