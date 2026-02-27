BBQ food truck catches on fire in Puyallup

PUYALLUP, Wash. — A barbecue food truck went up in flames this week in Puyallup.

Central Pierce Fire and Rescue posted photos of their crews extinguishing the fire.

It happened on February 23 to the Tin Hut BBQ truck.

The vehicle was at the cross-streets of 5th Street Southeast and 39th Avenue Southeast at the time.

Crews saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the food truck when they arrived.

The road was blocked for a while until they could fully extinguish it.

No word yet on the cause or whether anyone was hurt.

