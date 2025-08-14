Bat found in Skagit County child’s bedroom tests positive for rabies

SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

A bat discovered in a child’s bedroom in Skagit County has tested positive for rabies, health officials said.

The Washington State Department of Health confirmed the positive test on Aug. 12. The family was unsure if the child or any pets had contact with the bat, but sought medical care as a precaution.

This is the first rabid bat reported in Skagit County this year and the fourth statewide. It is the first in Skagit County since 2023.

Officials urge residents to avoid touching wild animals — especially bats. You are also advised to keep your pets up to date on their vaccinations.

“In Washington, bats are the only known mammal to carry rabies,” according to a release from the Skagit County Public Health Communicable Disease Program. “Bats that are infected with rabies can spread the infection to other mammals, including humans, who have bare skin contact with bats or bat saliva.”

Steps to take after bat encounter

If you or your child has contact with a bat, health officials advise you to wash the area of any animal bite or scratch with soap and running water for at least 10 minutes, then seek immediate medical care.

Rabies is almost always fatal once symptoms begin, but it is preventable with prompt medical treatment, officials said.

Frank Lenzi is the News Director for KIRO Newsradio. Read more of his stories here.

©2025 Cox Media Group