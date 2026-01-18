Local

Basement fire destroys portion of Tacoma home

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Tacoma house fire (Tacoma Fire)
TACOMA, Wash. — Investigators are working to determine what started a fire inside the basement of a home in Tacoma.

Someone called 911 just after 7:30 Sunday to report the fire. They said they saw flames and heavy smoke coming from the home on East I Street.

Everyone inside managed to escape.

As of early Sunday afternoon, crews were searching the home for any hidden or smoldering fires.

Firefighters kept the fire from spreading to other homes in the area.

