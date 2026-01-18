Basement fire destroys portion of Tacoma home

TACOMA, Wash. — Investigators are working to determine what started a fire inside the basement of a home in Tacoma.

Someone called 911 just after 7:30 Sunday to report the fire. They said they saw flames and heavy smoke coming from the home on East I Street.

Everyone inside managed to escape.

As of early Sunday afternoon, crews were searching the home for any hidden or smoldering fires.

Firefighters kept the fire from spreading to other homes in the area.

3500 blk East I St, 7:44am - TFD received calls for possible house fire. Crews saw flames & heavy smoke from home. Crews attacked the fire with offensive strategy; switched to defensive when unable to reach fire source in basement right away. Occupants report they are all out. pic.twitter.com/FzJDMtSwgP — Tacoma Fire (@TacomaFire) January 18, 2026

