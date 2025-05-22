Barnes & Noble opens new store in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Barnes & Noble’s newest store is now open.

The book giant relocated its Lakewood Mall store to a space in Lakewood Towne Center.

“After nearly 30 years, our well-trod Lakewood Mall bookstore was in dire need of an update,” said James Daunt, CEO of Barnes & Noble.

The store officially opened to the public Thursday morning following a ribbon-cutting ceremony with acclaimed fantasy authors Terry Brooks, Robin Hobb, and Shawn Speakman.

The authors spent time signing copies of their books for customers.

The opening comes several months after the opening of a new store in Issaquah.

After a 15-year decline in sales, the bookseller says it’s seeing a strong resurgence.

In 2024, Barnes & Noble opened more new bookstores in a single year than it had in the whole decade from 2009 to 2019.

The bookseller expects to open over 60 new bookstores in 2025.

